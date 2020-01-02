Nick Gordon’s Chilling 911 Call Released Describing His Final Moments

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Nick Gordon passed away of a reported drug overdose yesterday morning. Now, the dispatch audio of the 911 call has been released, and it is quite disturbing.
The 911 operator can be heard saying, “Patient is a 30 year old male, not conscious, not breathing. Caller advised black stuff coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing.” Listen to the clip, here.
According to TMZ, “Black discharge is sometimes related to a ‘foam cone’ that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid OD.”
There will reportedly be an autopsy on Thursday. Jack Walker Jr., Gordon’s brother, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following Gordon’s death. “I love you so much big brother,” he wrote. “I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”
He continued, "S**t wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you."
He continued, "New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”
Gordon died at Altamonte Springs Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Florida. As of now, it is not clear who made the 911 call or who found Gordon’s body.
Our condolences go out to Gordon’s family.
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS