Nick Gordon’s Chilling 911 Call Released Describing His Final Moments

Nick Gordon passed away of a reported drug overdose yesterday morning. Now, the dispatch audio of the 911 call has been released, and it is quite disturbing.



The 911 operator can be heard saying, “Patient is a 30 year old male, not conscious, not breathing. Caller advised black stuff coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing.” Listen to the clip, here.

According to TMZ, “Black discharge is sometimes related to a ‘foam cone’ that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid OD.”

There will reportedly be an autopsy on Thursday. Jack Walker Jr., Gordon’s brother, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following Gordon’s death. “I love you so much big brother,” he wrote. “I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

He continued, "S**t wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you."