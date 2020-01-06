Have Lil Fizz And Apryl Jones Called It Quits?

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’s relationship has been controversial from the jump, with viewers and even their Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-stars putting them on blast. Much of the ire came from the fact that Jones was the longtime girlfriend of Fizz’s B2K bandmate Omarion and also the mother of his two children.

Turns out, after all that drama, they might be finished.

RELATED: Omarion Finally Breaks His Silence About The Relationship Between Ex Apryl Jones And B2K Bandmate Lil Fizz

According to MTO News, a source close to Jones told the website the pair’s romance “ran its course and it’s over.”

Aside from the report, there are other indicators that they may be done. The two are no longer following each other on Instagram, and while Fizz still has photos with Jones on his page, Jones has removed all photos of Fizz from her account.

We’ll have to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.