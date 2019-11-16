Omarion Finally Breaks His Silence About The Relationship Between Ex Apryl Jones And B2K Bandmate Lil Fizz

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Omarion has finally broken his silence about his feelings surrounding the budding relationship between his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones and his B2K bandmate Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frédéric.
While there has been much speculation that the 35-year-old singer would be upset about the mother of his children being involved with his friend, the “Ice Box” singer insists he is completely unbothered.
“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion told Vlad TV when asked about the relationship. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”
If you are questioning what the “narrative” he’s referring to, we will quickly catch you up.
The relationship between Apryl and Lil’ Fizz has been documented weekly on the current season of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood and the couple's love has received some mixed reviews.
Sick of public scrutiny, Apryl recently responded to the criticism via Instagram explaining reasons she is happy with her new relationship. Apryl also spilled the tea about her alleged co-parenting struggles with Omarion during an interview on Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106 Los Angeles.
“To the perception of the world, Omari’s unbothered, but he bothers me,” April shared during the interview. “There’s a lot that I’m dealing with behind closed doors that people don’t know.”
She continued, “Like, not receiving support and a person claiming they only make a certain amount of money, and I’m only getting $700 a month — like, little stuff like that. It’s just the truth. So, what are you gonna tell your children when they find out what you did to their mom?”
During his interview, Omarion insisted, “If it’s their so-called happiness, then I shouldn’t be a part of it.” He concluded, “She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life! I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative.”
Although Omarion and Apryl broke up back in 2016, the former couple share 5-year-old son Megaa Omari, and 3-year-old daughter A’mei Kazuko Granberry.
Take a look at the clip below:
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Ryan Gordy Foundation)
