Omarion Finally Breaks His Silence About The Relationship Between Ex Apryl Jones And B2K Bandmate Lil Fizz

Omarion has finally broken his silence about his feelings surrounding the budding relationship between his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones and his B2K bandmate Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frédéric.

While there has been much speculation that the 35-year-old singer would be upset about the mother of his children being involved with his friend, the “Ice Box” singer insists he is completely unbothered.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion told Vlad TV when asked about the relationship. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

If you are questioning what the “narrative” he’s referring to, we will quickly catch you up.

The relationship between Apryl and Lil’ Fizz has been documented weekly on the current season of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood and the couple's love has received some mixed reviews.