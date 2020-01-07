Michelle Obama Launching Digital Series About College Freshmen

Michelle Obama is reportedly getting into the digital content game, partnering with Reach Higher education to launch an IGTV series focused on students’ first year of college.

Produced by media company ATTN:, A Year of Firsts is slated to highlight the trials and tribulations of students as they begin their college journey. In a statement, the former first lady reveals what her program will entail.

"As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams," Obama said in a statement, via the Hollywood Reporter. "That's why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges."

ATTN: and Reach Higher will be working with students to document their first year of higher education as they face issues like academic and financial stress, as well as relationships and physical and mental health.

The six-episode series will debut in mid-January and end in June.

"As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college," said Matthew Segal, ATTN:’s co-founder. "This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We're thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education."

Michelle Obama, of course, has firsthand knowledge about the trials of modern-day college students. Currently, her youngest, Sasha, is a freshman at the University of Michigan while Malia is a junior at Harvard University.