Ray J Shares The First Photos Of Newborn Son Epik Ray Norwood

On New Year's Eve, Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together, as Epik Ray Norwood entered the world, and now, we’re getting a first glimpse at what the little bundle of joy looks like.
Taking to his Instagram the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star shared a few pictures. The first one is a great photo of Epik Ray wrapped up in his baby blankets and cap. The second is Ray J presiding over his newest child as he lay asleep, and the third picture is of his first-born, Melody, laying with Princess Love shortly after she delivered her baby boy.
Ray J’s caption under his IG post was very fitting for the special occasion. “God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing!” he wrote. “To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! - Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD.”
People in his comment section couldn’t help but gush over the photos. “Awwwww he got Princesss eyesss,” one person wrote. “Oh my goodness Ray J he’s So alert He’s ready for the world! He’s so handsome! He’s Epik Congratulations to You and Princess and the little Melody,” another commented.
Princess Love was the first to share a photo of her newborn, however it was simply a pic of Epik Ray holding her finger, which she posted on New Year’s Day just hours after he was born.
We’re so here for these photos! Epik Ray looks absolutely adorable and indeed is ready for the world.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
