Princess Love And Ray J Welcome Their Second Child

<<enter caption here>> at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Princess Love And Ray J Welcome Their Second Child

The couple announced they were expecting in August.

Published 2 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Princess Love and Ray J are reportedly welcoming their second child together.

Via his Twitter account on Monday (December 30), the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star revealed that his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

In the video posted, Ray J is seen putting on scrubs in preparation for the birth and captioned it with a tribute to Love. "I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you," he tweeted. "Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children." You can also see him playing with his one-year-old daughter Melody.

In a caption under the actual YouTube posting via a channel titled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)," Ray J wrote another special message for his immediate family.

RELATED: Ray J Has A Message For Married Men, Everywhere

"I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody!” he wrote in the video’s caption. “I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special."

The couple announced they were expecting a second child in August, and in October, they shared an extravagant gender reveal.

Congratulations Ray J and Princess! Can’t wait to see pictures of your new bundle of joy when they’re made available.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs