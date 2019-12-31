Princess Love And Ray J Welcome Their Second Child

Princess Love and Ray J are reportedly welcoming their second child together.

Via his Twitter account on Monday (December 30), the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star revealed that his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

In the video posted, Ray J is seen putting on scrubs in preparation for the birth and captioned it with a tribute to Love. "I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you," he tweeted. "Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children." You can also see him playing with his one-year-old daughter Melody.