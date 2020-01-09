Steve Harvey On Mark Curry: ‘Get A Life, Get A Career, Do Something’

In December, Mark Curry claimed that Steve Harvey stole some of his jokes on his NBC talk show Steve.

During an appearance on Fox Soul’s The Mike & Donny Show, the comedian and Hangin With Mr. Cooper actor said he had beef with Harvey over the situation.

“Steve stole my material on his show, so I had a beef on that,” he said. “When he was on his bulls**t talk show that he had, he did all of my Halloween material one Halloween.”

Now, Steve Harvey is responding to the stolen material accusations. While out in Los Angeles strolling the streets, The Hollywood Fix caught up with him and asked him about a few topics, including Curry’s claims. Steve shut everything down from the jump.

"Mark Curry need to grow up,” he said. “Steve Harvey ain't been on stage since 2015. Ask Mark Curry what jokes he talking about, tell him to grow up, man.”

When informed what Curry might have been referring to, which the camera man said was during his hosting of the NBC variety show Little Big Shots, Harvey replied, "Are you kidding me. And he still ain't said what joke it is. Get a life, get a career, do something, man."

When asked if he wanted to participate in an on-stage truce, Steve Harvey said it wasn’t necessary. “I don’t need a truce. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about, he’s making stuff up, so I’m in peace. I’m good with it.”

Steve Harvey was also asked about his daughter Lori Harvey and rumors she was dating Future. Whether he knows anything about it or not, he decided to stay out of the fray and answered, "I don't know nothing about that."

Watch the full interview segment below.