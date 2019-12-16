Comedian Mark Curry Slams Steve Harvey For Allegedly Stealing His Comedy Act

Mark Curry is not mincing words over Steve Harvey for allegedly stealing his comedy act.

During his recent appearance on Fox Soul’s The Mike & Donny Show, Curry, the actor/comedian best known for his role as Mr. Cooper on the ‘90s ABC show Hangin With Mr. Cooper, was asked about his relationship with Harvey, and apparently, it’s still a sore spot.

“Steve stole my material on his show, so I had a beef on that. When he was on his bulls**t talk show that he had, he did all of my Halloween material one Halloween,” Curry said, referring to Harvey’s NBC talk show Steve.

“Somebody called me and said, ‘Homeboy doing your material.’ He did my whole Halloween run, and I know he didn’t think of it. This was true stuff that really happened to me,” Curry continued. “And my thing was, you didn’t have to do that homeboy. M****rf****r, you made enough money, b***h a**.”

Subsequently, Curry admitted approaching Harvey about the issue at Def Comedy Jam 25 but would not go into specifics about what they talked about, saying that if someone wanted to know they’d have to ask Steve.

