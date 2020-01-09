Tiffany Haddish Explains Revenge-Filled Hookup With Chingy And His Brother

Tiffany Haddish popped out on The Breakfast Club to get real about her sex life.

The actress and comedian sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy to reveal her strange hookup experience with rapper Chingy and his brother.

Haddish explained how she was seeking revenge on Chingy after Charlamagne was quick to point out that “he didn’t claim it.”

“It was back in the early 2000s,” explained Haddish. “He didn’t remember and then his brother said something to him. I told him, ‘I was with you first, then you humped my homegirl, so then I humped your brother.’”

She claims that she was tired and tipsy when both hookups happened but she “counts all activity” when it comes to men. Haddish said that many men she slept with during her “hoe phase” might not remember her.

The interview got even more graphic as she went in depth about many sexual experiences within the past few years of her career. But despite her seemingly wild love life, Haddish still made time to point out what she’s looking for in a serious relationship.

“You need good credit, your own career. You need to have things going for yourself,” she said. “I want you to focus on me but I also want you to focus on your own universe. I need to see a man that’s building a kingdom. I need a king.”

Looks like she may be thinking about settling down soon. Check out the full Breakfast Club interview below.