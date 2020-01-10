Tyler Perry Celebrates 'A Fall From Grace' Star Crystal Fox: 'This Woman Has Been Through It!'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Crystal Fox is a name you may not know, but she has been grinding for years. Her first IMDB credit is 1989’s Driving Miss Daisy, which starred Morgan Freeman. She has appeared in countless television shows from In the Heat of the Night to Law & Order to House of Payne to HBO’s Big Little Lies. However, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace appears to be her moment.
Fox plays Grace, a woman who falls apart after her ex marries his mistress and she meets a new man that is not what he seems. An image of Fox recently appeared in New York City’s Times Square, and Perry was ecstatic, writing on Twitter, “You have no idea how happy this makes me. THANK YOU Netflix!! Let me tell you what brings me to my knees in gratitude. Crystal Fox has been in this business for years, and she never got her big break. This woman has been through it! And finally people are seeing how incredibly talented she is!! A billboard with her face larger than life in Times Square, I’m just so moved!! To all you who have supported me all these years, it’s because of you that I can help make her dream come true.”
RELATED: BET To Broadcast the 51st NAACP Image Awards February 22 8/7c
At an advanced screening in Atlanta, Perry wrote, “In my 25 years in the business I have never seen a reaction like that to one of my movies!!! Oh Lord! ATLANTA! Y’all loved it!!! Thank you for the love you gave to the movie and especially to @only1crystalfox!! I can’t wait for you to see #AFallFromGrace!”
See the video below:
Congrats to Crystal Fox. A Fall From Grace hits Netflix a week from today (Jan. 17).
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS