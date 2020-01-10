Tyler Perry Celebrates 'A Fall From Grace' Star Crystal Fox: 'This Woman Has Been Through It!'

Crystal Fox is a name you may not know, but she has been grinding for years. Her first IMDB credit is 1989’s Driving Miss Daisy, which starred Morgan Freeman. She has appeared in countless television shows from In the Heat of the Night to Law & Order to House of Payne to HBO’s Big Little Lies. However, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace appears to be her moment.



Fox plays Grace, a woman who falls apart after her ex marries his mistress and she meets a new man that is not what he seems. An image of Fox recently appeared in New York City’s Times Square, and Perry was ecstatic, writing on Twitter, “You have no idea how happy this makes me. THANK YOU Netflix!! Let me tell you what brings me to my knees in gratitude. Crystal Fox has been in this business for years, and she never got her big break. This woman has been through it! And finally people are seeing how incredibly talented she is!! A billboard with her face larger than life in Times Square, I’m just so moved!! To all you who have supported me all these years, it’s because of you that I can help make her dream come true.”