Only One Black Actor Received A 2020 Oscar Nomination

Oscars still so white.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The 92nd Oscar nominations were announced this morning by Issa Rae and John Cho. As usual, countless Black actors and films were snubbed.

The only Black actor to receive an Oscar nomination was Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, where she played Harriet Tubman. There was no love for Jaime Foxx in his phenomenal role as a man on death row in Just Mercy. Lupita  Nyong’o was snubbed, despite predictions, for her performance in Jordan Peele's Us. The legendary Eddie Murphy was ignored for his superb performance in Dolemite Is My Name. The critically acclaimed Queen and Slim was also shafted, which was expected considering director Melina Matsoukas called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is part of the Golden Globes, for not attending the screenings  -- the Golden Globes usually predict the Oscar nominations.

Looks like the Oscars is still so white. 

In better news, Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film. The touching short was about a Black father learning how to do his daughter’s hair. Watch Cherry and his team’s reaction to the nomination below:

In addition, directors Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan received a nod for best documentary short for St. Louis Superman, a doc on activist and battle rapper Bruce Franks Jr. Cynthia Erivo got a second nomination for best original song for “Stand” from Harriet, which she shares with musician Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Barack and Michelle Obama's Netlfix film, American Factory, received a best doc nomination. The nomination goes to the film's producers, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert.

Joker received the most nominations with 11. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 received 10 nominations. 

If you care, here is the complete list of nominees.

