Only One Black Actor Received A 2020 Oscar Nomination

The 92nd Oscar nominations were announced this morning by Issa Rae and John Cho. As usual, countless Black actors and films were snubbed.



The only Black actor to receive an Oscar nomination was Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, where she played Harriet Tubman. There was no love for Jaime Foxx in his phenomenal role as a man on death row in Just Mercy. Lupita Nyong’o was snubbed, despite predictions, for her performance in Jordan Peele's Us. The legendary Eddie Murphy was ignored for his superb performance in Dolemite Is My Name. The critically acclaimed Queen and Slim was also shafted, which was expected considering director Melina Matsoukas called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is part of the Golden Globes, for not attending the screenings -- the Golden Globes usually predict the Oscar nominations.



Looks like the Oscars is still so white.

In better news, Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film. The touching short was about a Black father learning how to do his daughter’s hair. Watch Cherry and his team’s reaction to the nomination below:

