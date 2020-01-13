Only One Black Actor Received A 2020 Oscar Nomination

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The 92nd Oscar nominations were announced this morning by Issa Rae and John Cho. As usual, countless Black actors and films were snubbed.
The only Black actor to receive an Oscar nomination was Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, where she played Harriet Tubman. There was no love for Jaime Foxx in his phenomenal role as a man on death row in Just Mercy. Lupita Nyong’o was snubbed, despite predictions, for her performance in Jordan Peele's Us. The legendary Eddie Murphy was ignored for his superb performance in Dolemite Is My Name. The critically acclaimed Queen and Slim was also shafted, which was expected considering director Melina Matsoukas called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is part of the Golden Globes, for not attending the screenings -- the Golden Globes usually predict the Oscar nominations.
Looks like the Oscars is still so white.
In better news, Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film. The touching short was about a Black father learning how to do his daughter’s hair. Watch Cherry and his team’s reaction to the nomination below:
RELATED: BET To Broadcast the 51st NAACP Image Awards February 22 8/7c
In addition, directors Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan received a nod for best documentary short for St. Louis Superman, a doc on activist and battle rapper Bruce Franks Jr. Cynthia Erivo got a second nomination for best original song for “Stand” from Harriet, which she shares with musician Joshuah Brian Campbell.
Barack and Michelle Obama's Netlfix film, American Factory, received a best doc nomination. The nomination goes to the film's producers, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert.
Joker received the most nominations with 11. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 received 10 nominations.
If you care, here is the complete list of nominees.
(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS