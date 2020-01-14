Spike Lee Makes History By Becoming First Black President Of The Cannes Film Festival Jury

Festival de Cannes is one of the most respected film festivals in the world. Now, Spike Lee has made history by becoming the first African-American to serve as president of the jury at the next Festival de Cannes in May, according to a press release.

Festival de Cannes wrote on Twitter, "Welcome to Spike Lee as President of the Jury of the 73rd Festival de Cannes! Cannes is a natural homeland for those who (re)awaken minds. Lee's flamboyant personality is sure to shake things up. What kind of President will he be? Find out in Cannes!"