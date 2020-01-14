Spike Lee Makes History By Becoming First Black President Of The Cannes Film Festival Jury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Spike Lee attends the 2019 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This is the festival’s 73rd year.

Festival de Cannes is one of the most respected film festivals in the world. Now, Spike Lee has made history by becoming the first African-American to serve as president of the jury at the next Festival de Cannes in May, according to a press release

Festival de Cannes wrote on Twitter, "Welcome to Spike Lee as President of the Jury of the 73rd Festival de Cannes! Cannes is a natural homeland for those who (re)awaken minds. Lee's flamboyant personality is sure to shake things up. What kind of President will he be? Find out in Cannes!"

The 62-year-old reacted to the news by saying he “was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time.” He also added, “In this life I have lived, my biggest blessings have been when they arrived unexpected." He is also a four-time Cannes Film Festival winner, first winning the Award of Youth prize in 1986. He most recently won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention and Grand Prize of the Jury in 2018 for BlacKkKlansman.


Congratulations to the legendary Spike Lee!

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

