NeNe Leakes Explains The Cause Of Her Toronto Fight With Kenya Moore And Says She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta didn’t disappoint if you’re into major drama.

Sunday’s installment revealed Yovanna being exposed as the so-called “snake” who was tied up in the Cynthia Bailey “recordings,” but perhaps more shocking was the near brawl NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore got into.

During the culmination of the fight, NeNe was trying to keep Cynthia from leaving, but was confronted by Kenya who put her finger in NeNe’s face and set her off.

Producers and castmates attempted to break the ladies up, however, a lot was said after tensions had been boiling between the two for quite some time.

Now, NeNe is explaining why she was so angry. On her YouTube channel The Life of NeNe, she said she exploded because there’s an unwritten rule between the Housewives that you can’t invade each other’s personal space. That rule was apparently initiated after NeNe and Porsha Williams’ RHOA reunion blow-up when Kenya put her scepter in Porsha’s face.

“She stretches and put her finger all the way in my face. So let’s start right there,” Leakes describes. “So there’s a rule, but you know the rules don’t apply for me, that when there’s a heated exchange, you do not get in people’s personal space. That’s a rule among us, especially ever since Kenya put the scepter in Porsha’s face, it has been a clear rule that when words are being exchanged, you stay out of people’s personal space. When she put her hand all the way in my face, listen, right over here in between my eyes, you know I wasn’t going to go for that. That’s crazy.

“Don’t do that because that’s going to get you jacked up girl,” she added. “Putting your hand in somebody’s face — it had nothing to do with her. I was trying to talk to Cynthia. I wasn’t talking to her at all. So it was just crazy. I was only talking to Cynthia. She didn’t have to do that, because if I did it, all hell would break loose.”

NeNe also took aim at Kenya for throwing shade at Tanya Sam. During Sunday’s episode, Kenya was prepared to spill the rumor that Sam’s fiancé Paul Judge was hitting on the owner of a local cookie shop. Moore later responded to the rumor accusations on Twitter.