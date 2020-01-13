NeNe Leakes And Kenya Moore Brawl After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ ‘Snake’ Is Revealed

“You shut the f**k up! You shut the f**k up! You got the wrong motherf***ing bitch,” yelled Leakes while trying to swing at Moore as producers cut her off. “I will f**k you up.”

Tensions between the pair of O.G. Housewives had already been bubbling up, but they erupted after Leakes told Moore to “shut the f**k up” during a cast trip to Toronto.

Producers on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta had to restrain NeNe Leakes after she nearly got physical with Kenya Moore during a heated argument.

Real Housewives of Atlanta 01/12/20 Sneak Peek: ‘Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore's Argument Gets Broken Up by Security’ 👮 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cglE7GFoBp

“Let me tell you something. You better not ever point your motherf***ing finger at me, b***h,” Leakes followed up at Moore, who calmly exited the room. “I ain’t going nowhere!”

The fight didn’t end there. Leakes subsequently bolted out of the room by herself, following Kenya to the elevator with producers trailing her closely.

“B***h, hell no. Let me tell you something,” Leakes yelled at Moore as she walked onto the elevator.

“This motherf***er, she’s trying to come for me,” Leakes said. “She’s got the wrong b***h. She’s got the wrong motherf***er.”

The fight followed the RHOA cast attempting to find out the identity of the “snake,” a nickname coined during earlier episodes of the season for the person who allegedly secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey slamming Leakes during a private conversation.

The near-brawl left everyone in shambles, but for how explosive it was, Kenya didn’t seem too bothered.

“Ain’t nobody thinking about NeNe’s stupid a**,” Moore said afterward. “Crazy a** b***h. It’s all NeNe’s fault. Sitting up here trying to make Cynthia look bad.”

Leakes did not back down, though, and had more fighting words for Moore. “What I’m mad about… is that you would continue to provoke someone and then you want to act like you’re a victim,” she said, describing Kenya. “You’re not a victim.”