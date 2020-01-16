Royal Family Was Reportedly Terrified Meghan Markle Would Publicly Call Them Racist

A new report states that the royal family feared Meghan Markle would accuse them of being sexist and racist if Prince Harry and his wife’s request to reduce the couple’s senior status was not approved.

According to Sunday Times via journalist Tom Bradby, Queen Elizabeth II signed off on the couple’s sudden request earlier this week after holding a summit for discussions with her grandson Harry. However, the alleged reason she approved their exit was she feared Markle would conduct a “no-holds-barred interview” where she would call out the royal family for being “racist and sexist.”

"I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby said.

Last week, Harry and Markle announced their decision to give up their current senior roles and become part-time members of the Royal Family. Under the new arrangement, the couple would live in Canada and make frequent trips to the United Kingdom while earning their own income.

In her statement, Queen Elizabeth claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new status wasn’t the outcome she preferred for the couple.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen continued, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Since making their big decision, Markle and Harry have been separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Meghan is currently staying in Canada with baby Archie while Harry made his first appearance at Buckingham Palace since Monday’s summit in honor of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.