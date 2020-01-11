Meghan Markle Lands An Epic New Deal Just Days After Exiting The Royal Family

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle Lands An Epic New Deal Just Days After Exiting The Royal Family

Meghan is clearly moving on.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Meghan Markle quit the everyday stress of the royal microscope and has already moved on to living her best life.

According to Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a donation to an elephant charity."

The elephant charity is the organization Elephants Without Borders and the Disney partnership comes just days after Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

RELATED: Oprah Responds To Reports That She Told Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Leave The Royal Family

The Times of London reports the Disney deal was "signed before the recent uproar over Markle and husband Prince Harry's plans to disengage from the Royal Family and pursue other opportunities."

The new deal comes just hours after Meghan Markle was reportedly negotiating deals with fashion companies, including Givenchy.

Looks like Meghan and Harry are not waiting to take advantage of some royal deals after departing from the Royal Family.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs