Nene Leakes Reportedly 'Seriously Contemplating' Not Returning To 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes is reportedly doing some soul searching in the midst of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a source close to Hollywood Life, the 52-year-old is considering whether this season of RHOA will be her last. “Nene is really seriously contemplating more so than before if she’s going to be doing another season of Housewives,” the source says. “The show is really a job for her now and she doesn’t love it like she used to.”

So why the change of heart?

“She’s in total work mode and she’s just not sure if arguing with women she doesn’t like surrounding herself with other than for work purposes is worth the paycheck,” the source continued. “She’s thankful for what the show has done for her, but she’s unsure how much the stress is worth it. The fighting like that is just not something she wants to be a part of anymore.”

Season 12 has been a drama-filled one for Leakes, who has gotten into multiple on-screen fights with Kenya Moore. During a cast trip to Greece, Kenya told Nene “please go to jail again,” which prompted Leakes to clap back. “You is a dumb ass b***h,” she replied as the argument escalated into near violence.

“She’s at a totally different place in her life now and this season was very different from her than seasons before due to certain relationships and the shifts they took,” the source said.

According to Hollywood Life, no final decision by Nene Leakes has yet been made, however, they say she’s “thinking differently than before.” In December of last year, Nene told Hollywood Life that she wouldn’t be sure about her RHOA future until after Season 12 concludes.

“I don’t know… I really don’t know that. I never really know what I’m doing until the season is over and we talk about it,” Nene said, admitting “there’s a lot of things that aren’t fair,” which were “behind the scenes things” fans “don’t get to see.”