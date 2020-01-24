Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband And Current Boyfriend Caught Bonding In Selfie

DETROIT, MI - MAY 30: Tamar Braxton performs on stage at Motor City Casino Soundboard on May 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Seems like the two are on more than good terms.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Who says exes and current mates can’t get along? Apparently, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, are doing just that.

It wasn’t too long ago that Tamar and her ex-husband were going through a rough divorce. Now, that seems to be settling, as Vince, Tamar and her new man are all getting along well.

Adefeso took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him and Herbert and wrote the caption: “Me and @officialvincentherbert having a terrific time hanging out after work. Same time next week…”

Tamar had initially posted the photo herself and labeled them “2 good men.”

She also wrote, “It’s so funny that people and certain tv shows think that my life is filled with drama, foolishness and turmoil when it is the TOTAL opposite God is Good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings #2goodmen @officialvincentherbert  @david.adefeso (this post might be To positive for some of yall.”

As recently as May of last year, Tamar Braxton had been in a rush to make her divorce from Vince Herbert final and even reportedly asked the court to rule her as “single” before proceedings officially concluded.

Good to see everyone is on good terms!

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

