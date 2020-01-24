Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband And Current Boyfriend Caught Bonding In Selfie

Who says exes and current mates can’t get along? Apparently, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, are doing just that.

It wasn’t too long ago that Tamar and her ex-husband were going through a rough divorce. Now, that seems to be settling, as Vince, Tamar and her new man are all getting along well.

Adefeso took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him and Herbert and wrote the caption: “Me and @officialvincentherbert having a terrific time hanging out after work. Same time next week…”