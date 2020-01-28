Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Are Considering Not Raising Their Child In America Because Of The Racism

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith says that she and her husband Joshua Jackson are contemplating raising their future children outside of the United States because of rampant white supremacy.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught,” The British-born actress told The Times, via PEOPLE. “White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

Turner-Smith is expecting her first child with Jackson and says she’s received criticism over being in an interracial couple.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man,” she said. “In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the Black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy.”

Jackson was born in Vancouver, Canada, so the couple is pondering a move to the north because, “England has gone off the rail,” according to Turner-Smith.

Turner-Smith also says she’s felt the brunt of racism from other Black people in America. “They were like, ‘You talk like a white girl,'” she said to The Times. “People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance.”

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson reportedly married in 2018, however, Turner-Smith isn’t officially confirming they tied the knot. “I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married.’ People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations’, I say ‘Thank you,'” she told The Times.