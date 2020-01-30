Billy Porter Says There’s ‘A Lot Of Homophobia In Hip Hop’

Billy Porter is unbothered by what Pastor Troy thinks about Lil Nas X or any queer celebrity.

TMZ caught up with the Pose star Thursday morning (January 30) in New York City and asked him what he thought of the Atlanta rapper’s homophobic rant on Instagram.

"I don't think anything about it," Porter said, but was then followed up with a question of whether Troy’s thoughts are emblematic of a widespread issue in hip-hop.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Had The Perfect Response To Pastor Troy’s Homophobic Comments

"There's a lot of [homophobia] in hip-hop," he replied.

When asked what could be done to lower ignorance, Porter answered, "I don't know. I'm doing it by being who I am."

He also added that he’s "totally" proud of Lil Nas X and called his Grammy outfit "fabulous."

Pastor Troy went on an IG rant after learning that Lil Nas X won two Grammy for his hit song “Old Town Road,” bringing up homophobic tropes like the “gay agenda to take the masculentity (sic) from men.”

Lil Nas X wore a pink leather cowboy suit to the awards show and reacted himself to Troy’s comments, tweeting “damn i look good in that pic on god.”