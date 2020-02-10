‘Cheer’s’ Jerry Harris’s Oscar Red Carpet Interviews Are Incredible

The Oscars had many memorable moments on Sunday (February 9), but some of them happened before the awards ceremony even took place.

Jerry Harris from Netflix’s Cheer had the incredible opportunity to attend the 92nd Oscars as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and of course, he killed it.

The 20-year-old Navarro College cheerleader brought his bright energy to the red carpet and interviewed stars such as Janelle Monáe, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel and Mindy Kaling.

When speaking to Pitt, Harris said he was understandably star struck and couldn’t believe the moment was happening.

RELATED: ‘Stand-Up’ Singer Cynthia Erivo Out-Dresses Her Competition In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

"The whole place literally went quiet when I was talking to him," he said on camera after his interview with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star concluded. "That says a lot itself. I can't believe everybody went quiet just because I was talking to Brad Pitt. Like, he stopped for me. I'm literally just over here waving, like, 'Who am I?' He just stopped for me and he was just so happy and so thrilled to see me, just as well as I was so thrilled to see him."

Video of their interview was uploaded to DeGeneres’ show’s Instagram Story.

During his interview with Eilish, Jerry congratulated her on her big night at the Grammys while she returned the favor for Harris’ NCAA National Championship win with his Navarro cheerleading squad.

"Well, we got a lot in common!" he joked. Jerry also let Billie try on his championship ring after the singer complimented it.

Cheer is streaming on Netflix now.