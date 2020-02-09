‘Stand-Up’ Singer Cynthia Erivo Out-Dresses Her Competition In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Cnythia Erivo is going for the 'O' in EGOT tonight, which would put her as a member of the coveted Hollywood club that includes Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners.
To potentially make history, Erivo chose a structured white Versace gown with a deep leg slit through the front to show off her brilliantly brown and toned legs.
Ervio clearly wanted to make a statement and that she did. We almost fell over when she stepped out onto the carpet.
The star's signature shaved platinum hair offset the gown beautifully and was complimented by an insane amount of diamonds on her fingers and in her ears.
The E! correspondents described her jewerly and dress as "icy" and it is, indeed.
We are rooting for her win, tonight, of course, but clearly, Erivo has already made her mark in Hollywood.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS