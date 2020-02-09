‘Stand-Up’ Singer Cynthia Erivo Out-Dresses Her Competition In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

The actress and singer is a vision in Versace.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Danielle Prescod

Cnythia Erivo is going for the 'O' in EGOT tonight, which would put her as a member of the coveted Hollywood club that includes Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners.

To potentially make history, Erivo chose a structured white Versace gown with a deep leg slit through the front to show off her brilliantly brown and toned legs.

Ervio clearly wanted to make a statement and that she did. We almost fell over when she stepped out onto the carpet. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The star's signature shaved platinum hair offset the gown beautifully and was complimented by an insane amount of diamonds on her fingers and in her ears. 

The E! correspondents described her jewerly and dress as "icy" and it is, indeed. 

We are rooting for her win, tonight, of course, but clearly, Erivo has already made her mark in Hollywood. 

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

