‘Stand-Up’ Singer Cynthia Erivo Out-Dresses Her Competition In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

Cnythia Erivo is going for the 'O' in EGOT tonight, which would put her as a member of the coveted Hollywood club that includes Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners.

To potentially make history, Erivo chose a structured white Versace gown with a deep leg slit through the front to show off her brilliantly brown and toned legs.

Ervio clearly wanted to make a statement and that she did. We almost fell over when she stepped out onto the carpet.