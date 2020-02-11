Blac Chyna Says Backlash To Her Attending The Oscars Is Because Of ‘Her Background And Skin Color’

Folks were cracking jokes when Blac Chyna made an appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. However, the reality star is clapping back and claiming the backlash is based on her being a Black woman.



A rep for the 31-year-old told TMZ that she is “no different from many other entertainment professionals” and “the biggest difference, according to Chyna's team, is her background and skin color.”



The rep said, "Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper ... it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are 'so white.'"

The rep also added that Chyna's attendance "further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the Entertainment Industry face; yes, even during Black History Month."

Just some of the shade Chyna received was from comedian Billy Eichner, who tweeted about the reality star at the Oscars, “Loved her in Marriage Story.”

Marriage Story, about the dissolution of a marriage, received six Oscar nominations and Laura Dern won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

According to Chyna, she attended the Oscars because she was invited by music engineer Christopher Trujillo.