Lil Nas X Applauds Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Support of Daughter Zaya

This week, Dwyane Wade opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about 12-year-old Zaya fully embracing who she is. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been showered with support for unconditionally loving their child. Now, Lil Nas X, who made history as the first openly gay rap artist to be nominated in top categories at the Grammy Awards, is offering words of support.

When asked if he had any advice for Zaya, he said, "My advice is to stay strong. It's going to be hard."

Zaya appears to be on the right track. In a social media video posted by step-mom Gabrielle Union, the 12-year-old expressed herself, saying: "What's the point of being on this earth if you're gonna try to be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me. It's just like, be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is. Even through hard times, you gotta push through. It's worth it when you reach that point of yourself."

Wade has two sons, Zaire, 18, Xavier, 6, and custody of his nephew, Dahveon, 17. In November of 2018, Union and Wade welcomed their first daughter together, Kaavia James, via a surrogate. Yesterday, Zaire Wade showed his love for Zaya by writing on his Instagram, "I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side."