‘Queen of Katwe’ Disney Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dies At 15 [Report]

Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa reportedly passed away on Sunday (Feb. 16). Sadly, Nikita was only 15-years-old.
Deadline reports the teenage actress was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in 2016, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor. After receiving support from her Disney film family, Nikita received treatment in India. In 2017, Nikita made a recovery. However, the tumor reportedly returned last year.
The young beauty won over our hearts in the 2016 Walt Disney film, Queen of Katwe as Gloria. Starring alongside actors Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo, the film was inspired by the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a chess prodigy from the Ugandan slum who went on to compete in international tournaments.
On Sunday, David took to Instagram to publicly mourn the untimely death of the budding star.
"We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and life," he captioned an Instagram post. "Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness."
He concluded, "Her light will live on."
Expressing their condolences and heartbreak, Nikita’s high school also spoke out on social media.
"Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa," the Gayaza High School tweeted. "You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in Perfect Peace dear."
She will be missed.
(Photo: Disney)
