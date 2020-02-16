‘Queen of Katwe’ Disney Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dies At 15 [Report]

Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa reportedly passed away on Sunday (Feb. 16). Sadly, Nikita was only 15-years-old.

Deadline reports the teenage actress was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in 2016, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor. After receiving support from her Disney film family, Nikita received treatment in India. In 2017, Nikita made a recovery. However, the tumor reportedly returned last year.

The young beauty won over our hearts in the 2016 Walt Disney film, Queen of Katwe as Gloria. Starring alongside actors Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo, the film was inspired by the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a chess prodigy from the Ugandan slum who went on to compete in international tournaments.

On Sunday, David took to Instagram to publicly mourn the untimely death of the budding star.