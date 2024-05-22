Mural of Kendrick Lamar and Drake Unveiled In Compton

The epic rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been immortalized in Compton, California, K Dot’s hometown.

On Monday (May 20), the artwork was captured on Instagram and it shows a bloody Drake wearing a yellow tracksuit with “BBL Drizzy” on the front. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick’s fiery diss track title, is written alongside it.

The mural also displays Lamar as Kung-Fu Kenny donning red Nike Cortez kicks, a Gi, and a belt.

The rap battle between K-Dot and the 6 God has been one for the ages where several diss tracks were released in close succession from each rapper. The war of words which included many subliminal disses for nearly a decade, got serious when Kendrick launched a lyrical missile toward Drake and J. Cole with a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

Drake responded with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle”— “Taylor Made” was removed from all streaming platforms after a cease-and-desist letter was issued by Tupac Shakur estate for using AI technology to mimic the late rapper’s voice.

Kendrick returned the favor with “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.”

After Drake released “Family Matters”, Kendrick dropped “Meet the Grahams” less than an hour later. The next day, he dropped “Not Like Us” which became a viral sensation and landed in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 .

The last track from battle was Drake’s “The Heart Part 6.”