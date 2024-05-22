Mural of Kendrick Lamar and Drake Unveiled In Compton
The epic rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been immortalized in Compton, California, K Dot’s hometown.
On Monday (May 20), the artwork was captured on Instagram and it shows a bloody Drake wearing a yellow tracksuit with “BBL Drizzy” on the front. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick’s fiery diss track title, is written alongside it.
The mural also displays Lamar as Kung-Fu Kenny donning red Nike Cortez kicks, a Gi, and a belt.
The rap battle between K-Dot and the 6 God has been one for the ages where several diss tracks were released in close succession from each rapper. The war of words which included many subliminal disses for nearly a decade, got serious when Kendrick launched a lyrical missile toward Drake and J. Cole with a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”
Drake responded with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle”— “Taylor Made” was removed from all streaming platforms after a cease-and-desist letter was issued by Tupac Shakur estate for using AI technology to mimic the late rapper’s voice.
Kendrick returned the favor with “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.”
After Drake released “Family Matters”, Kendrick dropped “Meet the Grahams” less than an hour later. The next day, he dropped “Not Like Us” which became a viral sensation and landed in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
The last track from battle was Drake’s “The Heart Part 6.”
Although no new songs have been released from Kendrick or Drake, time will only tell if the beef is over.