Kenya Moore Reveals She’s ‘Trying To Figure Out’ Her Relationship With Estranged Husband Marc Daly

Written by Tweety Elitou

After announcing their separation in Sept. 2019, Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly are “trying to figure it out now.” While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Feb. 16, Kenya responded to a fan who asked the status of her relationship with her husband. RELATED | Kenya Moore Makes First Post-Divorce Appearance Vacationing In Greece

“We’re in a good place right now,” she said in response to the fan. When asked by Andy on if that means they are back together, The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star revealed, “We’re trying to figure it out now,” she said. “We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great.”

(Photo: Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)















The couple shares a sweet one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, which they welcomed in 2018. The 49-year-old beauty then responded to a question about her feelings on Marc “taking up” for her frenemy NeNe Leakes in front of her on a recent episode of RHOA. “I think anyone would be upset about that,” she said. “I think your partner should always have your back and then whatever you say behind closed doors, that’s personal.” She continued, “That’s for you and your partner but you should always cover your partner. You should always stick up for them no matter what. If someone wrongs you, they wrong your partner.” Married in 2017, it looks like the once estranged couple is working it out. Last week, Kenya posted an endearing new video of her adorable daughter, Brooklyn, looking out the window with her dad as snow flurried in Atlanta.

“Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. May you have a beautiful and blessed Sunday,” the proud mommy captioned the video posted on Feb. 9. On Valentine’s Day, Kenya shared a photo on Instagram showing her daughter dressed up in red-and-white fashion.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from the Dalys. Mommy is on set working, and @thebrooklyndaly is enjoying our Valentine’s Day present From Daddy! Be blessed,” she captioned the photo that proved love energy was in the air. We hope this serves as a sign that everything works out for the Dalys. Watch the clip blow: