Watch Fantasia Take Tyler Perry's Audience To Church During ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’ Performance

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour”opened to a pack house during a recent stop in Charlotte, N.C. where fans came to get their final dose of Madea. One of those fans included R&B superstar, Fantasia who, while sitting in the audience, was put on the spot to spread a little joy with her powerhouse voice.

The result is a moment thankfully captured on video showing Fantasia grabbing the mic, singing her classic 2006 hit., “When I See You” in the middle of the audience aisles.

With her robust riffs and runs, Fantasia had the audience singing along mimicking every word. Tyler Perry, still on stage as his beloved character Mabel “Madea” Simmons, gave props to the 35-year-old as her impromptu performance ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

When Madea asks, you deliver! Watch Fantasia bless the audience below.