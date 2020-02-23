B. Smith Passes Away At 70 Years Old

Businesswoman and restaurateur B. Smith has reportedly passed away, according to her husband and caretaker, Dan Gasby.

Via Facebook, Gasby announced that Smith, born Barbara Elaine Smith, died at the age of 70 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” he wrote. “B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.”

Gasby continues: “Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.”

B. Smith, born in the Pittsburgh suburb of Everson, Pennsylvania, began her career as a model but was later known for her television series B. Smith With Style. She also launched her own home collection at Bed Bath and Beyond in 2001. Her Alzheimer’s battle was the subject of a 2016 book, written with her husband and Michael Shnayerson, called Before I Forget.

We send our condolences to B. Smith’s family and friends during this difficult time.