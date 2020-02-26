Jason Derulo Wants To Keep His Feet Hidden Away

Jason Derulo has been known to show off his bod for fans, but the “Talk Dirty” singer recently let fans know he has insecurities too.

The 30-year-old was at LAX when he revealed one body part that he’s not the biggest fan of when looking in the mirror: his feet.

"I don’t really like my feet. I got like athlete's, like. Like I've been running, I've been dancing on my joints," he told a reporter.

It’s shocking to hear the performer mention his disappointment being someone far from shy on Instagram. Derulo sparked a lot of conversation after he posted and deleted a very revealing photo of himself wearing a swimsuit.

But regardless, he laughed about his insecurity and attributes his not-so-great feet to the amount of time he spends on his feet as a performer. But luckily there’s an easy fix.

"Ya know what? I should do more of that," Derulo said about hitting the nail salon for pedicures. "It might give me a little help."

Looks like the singer is working on getting his feet right.