Lamar Odom Says He Wants Kobe’s Advice After Recent Mistake

A month after Kobe Bryant’s tragic helicopter crash, Lamar Odom is wishing his friend could be by his side to give him some wisdom.

“I miss my guy,” he said. “Real talk. I’ll miss him just for his advice.”

Odom told TMZ that his former teammate would often act as a life coach for him. Relying on him for tough situations, the retired NBA star said that he had an important question to ask Kobe.

“First advice I would ask him for [would be] how do I get these fans to forgive me for pawning those rings?” he said.

Still walking on a path to recovery, Odom had once battled addiction. As a result, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward decided to pawn his 2008-09 and 2009-10 NBA championship rings. His choice stemmed from his drama-filled relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

RELATED: Lamar Odom’s Championship Rings Up For Auction