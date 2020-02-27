Lamar Odom Says He Wants Kobe’s Advice After Recent Mistake

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: (L)Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a laugh on the bench in the final minutes against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Odom looked at Kobe as a life coach.

A month after Kobe Bryant’s tragic helicopter crash, Lamar Odom is wishing his friend could be by his side to give him some wisdom. 

“I miss my guy,” he said. “Real talk. I’ll miss him just for his advice.”

Odom told TMZ that his former teammate would often act as a life coach for him. Relying on him for tough situations, the retired NBA star said that he had an important question to ask Kobe. 

“First advice I would ask him for [would be] how do I get these fans to forgive me for pawning those rings?” he said. 

Still walking on a path to recovery, Odom had once battled addiction. As a result, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward decided to pawn his 2008-09 and 2009-10 NBA championship rings. His choice stemmed from his drama-filled relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. 

After they went up for auction in December 2019, the gold and diamond encrusted rings were ticketed for $100,000.  

He added that he would also miss Kobe’s “brotherhood and leadership” while reminiscing on the duos off-court combination.

“We were a perfect locker room combination,” Odom said. “I think as far as personalities are concerned, me, him, and Derek Fisher kind of led the locker room. He’s definitely going to be greatly missed.”

