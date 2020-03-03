‘RHOA’ NeNe Leakes Calls Kenya Moore’s Split From Husband ‘Karma’

NeNe Leakes has zero feelings for Kenya Moore after her split with husband Marc Daly.

On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore revealed the problems she’s been having with her marriage and that she “just feels like he’s just getting farther and farther away.” During the show, Daly was even heard complaining about how much he hates their marriage and wants to be “saved from the drama.”

But despite Moore’s tears, Leakes says she doesn’t feel sorry for her after learning that her two-year marriage is ending. Leakes told People that Moore is constantly getting involved in the relationships of her costars.

“What goes around, comes around, and Kenya had this coming,” said Leakes. “She has interfered with other girls on this show’s relationships. Years ago, when [Phaedra Parks] was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing around with the whole situation. And then this year, she brings another woman in front of [Tanya Sam], saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to their relationship. Plus, she had discussed me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it.”

“It’s karma,” Leakes continued. “I don’t feel sorry for her at all. When you did things like that, it’s very difficult for someone to feel anything but happy. You got yours.”

But the shade is far from surprising. Leakes and Moore have butted heads since season 5 when Moore joined the show.

Kenya Moore also spoke to People, saying the relationship between the two Atlanta Housewives is most likely not going to be mended.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore, said. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast heads to the Greek islands for vacation on next week’s episode, and NeNe has no plans on holding her tongue when it comes to confronting Moore.