‘Love Is Blind’s’ Carlton Morton Reflects On Explosive Fight With Diamond Jack

Carlton Morton has been stirring up controversy on the popular Netflix show Love Is Blind.

Most recently, Morton had a controversial and explosive fallout with fellow cast member Diamond Jack.

During an interview with CNN, Morton explained the difficulty of being public with his love life.



"It's honestly been tough because it's something that I was not prepared for," he said. "People say all the time, 'Well you should've known people would react this way,' but it's different when you're receiving death threats."

Love Is Blind has couples “date” for 10 days by sitting in individual pods that allow them to speak with but not see one another. They are allowed to meet face to face if there’s a proposal.

Morton and Jack seemed to be on their way to getting married. That was until he revealed he is sexually fluid and had Jack outraged, causing her to blow up and removing her engagement ring.

"There were just some things that were triggered once we began having the conversation and kinda her response to me,” Morton said. “Even the night before when we had the big conversation, it kinda was like, the first question was, 'Well, do you want to be with a man?' And it's kinda like, well, no, that's the whole point of me being a fluid. I just love people. So why is that the immediate go to? It kinda made me super defensive and it made me shut down."

Morton also says the timing wasn’t ideal. "I told her on a platform that has 190 million subscribers globally," Morton said. "I regret the way that I responded to [her response].”

With all the controversy surrounding how his relationship with Jack ended, Morton says a larger conversation is being ignored.

"I do feel like the true story there about bisexual men is being overlooked, because people are so angry at an argument between two people who were faced with a new situation that they had neither one had ever been in before," he said to the news network.

Finally, Morton says he’s still trying to find “the one” and would be willing to have that journey publicized.

"It has been the most amazing experience and experiment ever," he said. "I have no regrets. I'm actually trying to see if they can still help me find love."

The Love Is Blind reunion show is set to debut on March 5 via Netflix.