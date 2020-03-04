Where You Can See Whitney Houston’s Hologram Concert

The highly anticipated, and controversial, Whitney Houston hologram tour is kicking off its North American appearances in Las Vegas.

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will touchdown in Sin City for its “extended residency” at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in April, reports the New York Post.

The hologram-created experience will hit the stage Tuesday’s through Sunday’s.

“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now,” Pat Houston, the famed singer’s sister-in-law, told Rolling Stone.