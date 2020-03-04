Where You Can See Whitney Houston’s Hologram Concert

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The highly anticipated, and controversial, Whitney Houston hologram tour is kicking off its North American appearances in Las Vegas.
“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will touchdown in Sin City for its “extended residency” at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in April, reports the New York Post.
The hologram-created experience will hit the stage Tuesday’s through Sunday’s.
“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now,” Pat Houston, the famed singer’s sister-in-law, told Rolling Stone.
“This is something that she wanted to do, and I get very emotional watching this because it is so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing was her, physically,” Pat continued.
The digitized performance is currently traveling across European for a 24-city tour.
Concertgoers have reportedly had mixed reactions to watching the hologram performance of the legendary singer, feeling “overwhelming guilt” after the show. One fan, according to the UK-publication the Independent, called the show “a mind-f***” and that technology to recreate the award-winning songstress was only believable “if you’re sitting quite far back.”
Classic hits performed during the Whitney Experience include her Grammy-winning record“I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and “The Greatest Love of All.”
Houston died from an accidental drowning on February 11, 2012.
Tickets will be available for purchase for the Las Vegas shows on April 14th starting at $39 at WhitneyVegas.com and Ticketmaster.
(Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)
