Pat Houston Has An Actress In Mind To Play Whitney Houston In A Biopic

Clive Davis recently revealed that he wanted to create his own Whitney Houston biopic. While the project is in its infancy, family members of the legendary singer are already weighing in on who should portray her.

TMZ caught up with Pat Houston at LAX on Friday (January 24) and discussed Davis’ project. She says she’s working with the longtime music industry executive on it and claims he’s doing a wonderful job so far.

That said, Houston says she can’t name a short list on who she wants to play Whitney, but says she loves Taraji P. Henson.

“I love Taraji Henson. I love Taraji,” she said. “You know, I love quite a few of them. Taraji’s my girl. I can’t really talk about that biopic.”

Following up her comments, the TMZ cameraman asked if the Empire actress was “tall enough” to portray Whitney Houston. Pat’s response?

“You asked me who I like, I like Taraji,” she said.

Of course, nothing official has been planned for the role as of yet, but Taraji P. Henson would be a perfect fit for portraying the late singer.