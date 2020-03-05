Ray J Admits His Marriage To Princess Love Is 'Rocky'

Ray J and Princess Love's marriage nearly imploded late last year, after an eight-months-pregnant Princess accused her husband of abandoning her and their daughter Melody in Las Vegas. While the two seemed to patch things up around the birth of their second child, it looks like things aren't yet back to normal for the couple.

The Love & Hip Hop star and his sister, Brandy, appeared on The Talk on Wednesday and Ray admitted that his marriage to Princess has been "rocky" since their Vegas blowout.

"It's hot in the kitchen," he said of their marriage. "I watched a little bit of the conversation that we had and I'm still bothered just by where we are, but God is working everything through. And we are trying to address the situation. You know what I'm saying, and try to become a solution to the problem."

"So it just takes a little bit of time," he added. "And it's a really rocky, bumpy road and we're trying to figure it out. Even though this process, I feel like a lot of people can relate to it."

Added Brandy, "I have a soft spot for Ray J, so it's very hard to hear his life, you know, all over social media and television, you know, it's difficult," she explained. "And I just feel some things should be dealt in private, so it won't be a lot of people in his comments and business and Princess' business. I think that everybody doesn't have to have a say in what is going on in your life."

Well, privacy isn't high on the list of priorities for the reality TV couple. They will air their laundry in a four-part TV special called Ray J & Princess: The Conversation, which apparently dives into all their grievances without the help of therapists, moderators or a host.

Ray J & Princess: The Conversation drops March 15 on Zeus Network. Check out a clip below: