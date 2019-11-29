Ray J And Princess Love Are Considering Taking A Major Step To Save Their Marriage

As previously reported , Princess blasted the "One Wish" singer for allegedly leaving him and their daughter, Melody , stranded in Las Vegas. The accusation snowballed into a full public blowout between the two, resulting in Princess further slamming her hubby for blocking her on social media.

Ray J and his wife of three years, Princess Love , hit a rough patch in their marriage the past two weeks and haven’t been shy to share their drama with the world. Now that the dust has settled, though, it appears that the couple is ready to take a drastic step towards healing their relationship.

Things even got so bad between the two that Princess announced her plans to file for divorce from Ray J after he lightheartedly addressed their disagreement on Instagram Live.

Now, theJasmineBRAND.com is reporting that the two seem to be working on their marriage again and "decided that they overreacted and don't believe divorce is the way they want to go."

The couple has, instead, decided to consider couples therapy to work through their issues.

In addition to this decision, they have reportedly been getting closer while preparing for the arrival of their second child, whose birth is reportedly weeks away.

Good luck to these two.