TV Judge Lynn Toler Leaves Divorce Court After 13 Years

After 13 years of presiding over couples saying goodbye to each other, Lynn Toler is saying goodbye to Divorce Court.

Toler, 60, told her Twitter followers on Thursday (March 5) that she’s ending her run on the long-time show after serving as the judge since 2006.

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” she said in the video. “I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on.”