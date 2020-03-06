TV Judge Lynn Toler Leaves Divorce Court After 13 Years

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
After 13 years of presiding over couples saying goodbye to each other, Lynn Toler is saying goodbye to Divorce Court.
Toler, 60, told her Twitter followers on Thursday (March 5) that she’s ending her run on the long-time show after serving as the judge since 2006.
“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” she said in the video. “I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on.”
Faith Jenkins, former star of Judge Faith, will take over for Toler on Divorce Court in July for season 21. Toler, remembering how fans reacted to her onboarding in 2006, reassured followers that Jenkins will do well in her spot.
“There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things,” she said. “But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good.”
While there’s no word on what Toler will be up to next, she let fans know that she has “new things” coming soon.
Divorce Court is one of the longest-running syndicated programs in television history. It has been on the air in some incarnation since 1957. The present version of the show began in 1999 when courtroom shows led by former judges or lawyers began to become popular. The show was reformatted to follow suit with other programs.
Photo Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS