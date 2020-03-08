‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dies In Car Accident

Danny Tidwell, a finalist on the popular show So You Think You Can Dance, died in a car accident, according to his brother Travis Wall, who made the announcement on Instagram. Tidwell was 35 years old.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real,” Wall said. “I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration.”