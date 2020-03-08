‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dies In Car Accident

Danny Tidwell from the television show "So You Think You Can Dance" performing live with 9 other finalists at Rose Garden arena in Portland.

He was only 35 years old.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Shari Logan

Danny Tidwell, a finalist on the popular show So You Think You Can Dance, died in a car accident, according to his brother Travis Wall, who made the announcement on Instagram. Tidwell was 35 years old. 

“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real,” Wall said. “I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration.” 

My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔

According to Variety, Tidwell danced in the show in 2007. Wall was also a contestant on the show the prior year. 

Debbie Allen, who was a judge during Tidwell’s season when he got second place, remembers him fondly, calling him a “dancing genius” and a “prince among paupers” on Twitter. 

 

(Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images)

