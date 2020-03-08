‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dies In Car Accident

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Danny Tidwell, a finalist on the popular show So You Think You Can Dance, died in a car accident, according to his brother Travis Wall, who made the announcement on Instagram. Tidwell was 35 years old.
“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real,” Wall said. “I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration.”
According to Variety, Tidwell danced in the show in 2007. Wall was also a contestant on the show the prior year.
Debbie Allen, who was a judge during Tidwell’s season when he got second place, remembers him fondly, calling him a “dancing genius” and a “prince among paupers” on Twitter.
(Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images)
