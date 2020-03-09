See Why Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Mansion Is Worth $6.2 Million

Do you want to live in Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s former mansion? If so, it will cost you over $6 million.

Variety reports the power couple is selling their Sherman Oaks mansion, where they have lived since 2018, for $6.2 million. They were the first and only owners of the newly constructed 8,700-square-foot white-stucco neo-Mediterranean villa. Variety says the mansion “has five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms over three levels of luxurious living space linked by a dramatic circular staircase as well as an elevator.”

They reportedly paid a little under $6 million for the mansion so they will garner a small profit.

There aren’t many details where Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their kids will move to but it’s reportedly a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $18 million. The neighbor will reportedly be Kylie Jenner, according to The Los Angeles Times.



Wade, 38, is also selling his Miami, Florida mansion, which he bought for $10.65 million almost a decade ago. The 12,000-square-foot property is currently for sale at $29 million.