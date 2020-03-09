See Why Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Mansion Is Worth $6.2 Million

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)

They’re selling their abode for an epic price.

Do you want to live in Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s former mansion? If so, it will cost you over $6 million.

Variety reports the power couple is selling their Sherman Oaks mansion, where they have lived since 2018, for $6.2 million. They were the first and only owners of the newly constructed  8,700-square-foot white-stucco neo-Mediterranean villa. Variety says the mansion “has five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms over three levels of luxurious living space linked by a dramatic circular staircase as well as an elevator.”

They reportedly paid a little under $6 million for the mansion so they will garner a small profit.

There aren’t many details where Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their kids will move to but it’s reportedly a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $18 million. The neighbor will reportedly be Kylie Jenner, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Wade, 38, is also selling his Miami, Florida mansion, which he bought for  $10.65 million almost a decade ago. The 12,000-square-foot property is currently for sale at $29 million.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)

