Angela Bassett Wants This Actress To Play Her In A Biopic

Angela Bassett has built a legion of fans due to a number of iconic big screen roles. From playing Tina Turner and Rosa Parks to Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress has embodied a number of real life icons.

But while playing those roles might come natural to her, Bassett had to take a minute when thinking of who might play her in a possible “The Angela Bassett Story” biopic, the Daily News reports.

"I don't know, there's so many phenomenal young actresses out here today," Bassett said during an interview with ABC Radio Networks’ Candice Williams.

“There’s, you know, the incredible Anika Noni Rose and Naturi Naughton and on and on and on,” she answered. “Just beautiful. And that’s just two of a list of many, just beautiful, sisters.”

Bassett co-starred with Naughton in 2009’s Notorious,” based on the life of hip-hop icon the Notorious B.I.G. She also reportedly became good friends with Rose, who reportedly was due to co-star with her in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

"I appreciate their work [and] love them," Bassett said of the actresses. "They can play me, if they so choose to....bring more talent to the table."