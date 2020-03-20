Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson And Girlfriend Confirm Relationship in Cute Video

Noelle Robinson surprised her mom, Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, when she came out as sexually fluid during season 12 of the popular Bravo reality series.

And now Robinson has confirmed that she has a girlfriend!

According to Bravo, the 20-year-old has previously teased on her Instagram that she was dating someone after she uploaded a “date night” photo, followed by a post of her holding a bouquet of flowers where she captioned, “Wow, I’m in love”