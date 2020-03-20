Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson And Girlfriend Confirm Relationship in Cute Video

Noelle came out as sexually fluid on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Noelle Robinson surprised her mom, Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, when she came out as sexually fluid during season 12 of the popular Bravo reality series.

And now Robinson has confirmed that she has a girlfriend! 

According to Bravo, the 20-year-old has previously teased on her Instagram that she was dating someone after she uploaded a “date night” photo, followed by a post of her holding a bouquet of flowers where she captioned, “Wow, I’m in love” 

date night 🐲🌹

wow okay im in love 🥰

But what  sealed the sweetest deal was when the RHOA daughter uploaded a post with her mother playing a game of “Never Have I Ever.” On the second slide, Noelle captions the video saying “When your girl start talking about her drama and you’re not listening at all,” tagging her beau Alexis Powell. 

The new couple met after Alexis interviewed  Noelle for her YouTube page on Howard’s campus.

follow me on tik tok. 💖💖💖 —> @noellerobinson7

Powell went to further confirm their relationship status after posting more relationship content on her Instagram story. 

“Are we dating?” Alexis asked as she panned the camera to Noelle.

“Yes!” Noelle responded.  

The couple has uploaded a series of “NoLex” videos on Alexis’ YouTube following the lovebirds, their excursions, and hilarious pranks. 

“People like to try and boc everybody in and put labels [on] everything, but I don’t really do that,” Robinson explained to her mother during the coming out episode. 

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

