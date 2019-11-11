Cynthia Bailey’s Reaction To Her Daughter Coming Out As ‘Sexually Fluid’ Will Make You Smile

After Noelle revealed that she "ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect," she expounded a bit on her sexual identity after her mother asked if she learned she was attracted to both men and women.

"You didn't meet anyone during your college experience?" Cynthia asked, kicking off the conversation. "When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys."

Noelle, having just completed her freshman year at Howard University, was telling her newly engaged mom about her time at the HBCU and, in the moment, revealed that she met a "couple of girls" that she's interested in romantically.

The current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been tackling real situations among the ladies and their families. During Sunday night's (November 10) episode, Cynthia Bailey and her daughter, Noelle Robinson, proved that the show is more than drama and cat fights when the 20-year-old came out to her mother as sexually fluid.

"People like to try and box everybody in and put labels [on] everything, but I don't really do that," she said. "There's a lot of attractive guys and there's a lot of attractive girls. It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn't really expecting that to happen."

Cynthia went on to share during her confessional scene that, while Noelle told her "she thought she was fluid," she didn't know she was exploring her fluidity while in college. She added, though, that she is supportive of her daughter and just wants her to be happy and fulfilled.

"We all love and support Noelle. It's just new for us," she said. "So we're just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share. With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate, because love is love."

The show then returned to the scene of the two in the car, with Cynthia rounding out the scene by sharing some reassuring words with Noelle.

"I just want you to be happy," she said. "If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that's a blessing. As long as they're good people and they love and support you."

Take a look, below: