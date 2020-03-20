Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are ‘Quarantining Together’ With Daughter True To Avoid Coronavirus

Many around the world are choosing to play it safe and self-isolate as the coronavirus spreads and increases in cases by the minute.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are doing the same. Together, along with their one-year-old daughter True, the ex-couple are reportedly going to be spending an extended period of time in each other’s company.

A source close to Us Weekly dished on the details. “Khloe, Tristan and True are quarantining together,” said the magazine's source on Friday (March 20). Another source says the quarantining is bringing Khloe and Tristan closer together.

“Being quarantined has made [Khloe] have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” the source relayed.

The revelation comes after Kardashian shot down rumors that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers forward were reuniting romantically.

Kardashian jumped into the comments of a cryptic social media post which featured a photo of herself with True.

Khloe and Tristan split shortly after the birth of the former couple’s daughter back in 2018 after it was revealed that the NBA star had numerous affairs with other women.