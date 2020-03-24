Joseline Hernandez Curses Out Dancers In Explosive ‘Cabaret’ Preview

Joseline's Cabaret Miami is currently streaming on the Zeus Network.

A preview for an upcoming episode dropped and the drama with the Puerto Rican princess is clearly non-stop.



On the series, Joseline is trying to make a struggling gentleman's club a success by using her experience as a former stripper.

The popular reality star being in charge of the other strippers creates some drama, which made Joseline go ballistic in the latest preview.



In the trailer, she says one of the strippers disrespected her. “I give you an opportunity and put you on my sh*t that I’ve been working on for so many years… Bitch, I’m gonna drag you, ho. I’m gonna drag you all around this booty club, ho.”



The preview then shows Joseline backstage screaming at one the strippers and declaring the girls are fired.

And when a producer named Tamika tries to push Joseline to expand on the confrontation Joseline claps back, saying, “Stop going back with the bullsh*t because I already gave it to you… Next question, Tamika.”

A new episode drops every Sunday at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.



Watch the preview below: