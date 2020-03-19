Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down After Devastating Custody News

Joseline Hernandez broke down in tears after learning devastating news while on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

For months, Hernandez has been in a back and forth custody battle with the father of her child Stevie J. In a preview from TooFab of the upcoming episode, she learns she has lost custody of her 3-year-old daughter Bonnie, to her ex.

While sitting in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Ballistic, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum learns the shocking news.

"They gave him custody," she told Balistic as she started crying. "I don't know what to do!"

The show's psychiatrist, Dr. Ish, who was watching the couple via a camera in another room, recognized Hernandez was breaking down and intervened.

"There is no judge on this planet who wants to take a kid away from a mom who is fit," Dr. Ish told her in the preview. "You are not an unfit mother."

Dr. Ish continued by telling her that it’s a hard situation but she has to say goodbye to her daughter for the time being. But Hernandez seems like she’s ready to work to get her back.

"I was really afraid to lose my kid," Joseline says in a confessional. "'Cause at the end of the day I gotta keep pushing. I gotta focus, get my sh*t together."

Watch the moment unfold below. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on weTV.