Why GMA's Robin Roberts Is Working from Home During COVID-19 Crisis

On the advice of her doctors, Robin Roberts, will be hosting Good Morning America from home.
In a video from Twitter, Roberts, 59, said, “A short commute down to the screening room in my basement … like so many, under these circumstances, [I’m] working from home.”
She continued, “New York City, there’s an escalation right there and because of my underlying health conditions, my doctors thought it best that I work from home.”
Roberts, who is a cancer survivor and also battled a rare blood and bone marrow disease, said she brought some cherished items from her studio to decorate the space.
Watch below:
According to The New York Times, over 53,400 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 740 have died. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
