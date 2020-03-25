Why GMA's Robin Roberts Is Working from Home During COVID-19 Crisis

On the advice of her doctors, Robin Roberts, will be hosting Good Morning America from home.



In a video from Twitter, Roberts, 59, said, “A short commute down to the screening room in my basement … like so many, under these circumstances, [I’m] working from home.”

She continued, “New York City, there’s an escalation right there and because of my underlying health conditions, my doctors thought it best that I work from home.”



Related: Georgia Mother And Children Remain Trapped In Their China Apartment Over Coronavirus Fears

Roberts, who is a cancer survivor and also battled a rare blood and bone marrow disease, said she brought some cherished items from her studio to decorate the space.



Watch below:

