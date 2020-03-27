'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger Confront Monique Samuels In Explosive New Trailer

The new season of Real Housewives of Potomac promises to be the most drama filled one yet, according to the show's season 5 trailer. Standing apart from the usual jaw-dropping moments is an explosive fight between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels.

While this is the first time we're seeing footage of the October 2019 incident, the fight had already made headlines months ago because Bassett and Samuels filed charges against each other as a result (the second-degree assault charges against both were later dismissed by the Office of the State's Attorney in Montgomery County, Maryland.)

In the new trailer, which premiered exclusively on People, we can see what led to the charges. A physical altercation between Dillard and Samuels got so bad, that a producer had to intervene and hold Samuels back as Dillard screamed, "Get off me! Get off me!"

Their co-stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant pleaded with Samuels to consider the optics of the fight. “I never thought as Black women we would be right here, but we are,” Huger says, pleading with Samuels. “It’s not something you can brush under the rug, but you’ve got to address this!”

“We’ve been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in 5 minutes, she took it away,” says Bryant, 49, later telling Samuels, “I by no means want to be near you.”

Samuels responds, “Then maybe I don’t need to be a part of this anymore.”

Check out the buzzworthy moment — along with all the rest of this season’s trials and tribulations — in the clip below.