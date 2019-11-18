‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Monique Samuels Files Assault Charges Against Co-Star Candiace Dillard

Monique Samuels of the Real Housewives of Potomac is firing back at her co-star Candiace Dillard, who recently accused her of second-degree assault.

According to a summons obtained by People, the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland confirms that Samuels has now slapped Dillard with the same charge of second-degree assault.

Samuels' attorney, A. Scott Bolden, spoke with Page Six about his client's decision, explaining that they "had no choice" other than to pursue legal action of their own — a decision he claimed Samuels was trying to avoid by attempting to make amends prior to filing.