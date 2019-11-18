‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Monique Samuels Files Assault Charges Against Co-Star Candiace Dillard

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Monique Samuels of the Real Housewives of Potomac is firing back at her co-star Candiace Dillard, who recently accused her of second-degree assault.
According to a summons obtained by People, the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland confirms that Samuels has now slapped Dillard with the same charge of second-degree assault.
Samuels' attorney, A. Scott Bolden, spoke with Page Six about his client's decision, explaining that they "had no choice" other than to pursue legal action of their own — a decision he claimed Samuels was trying to avoid by attempting to make amends prior to filing.
"At this point in our investigation, we had no choice but to file this criminal summons case after several attempts to mediate this situation with Ms. Bassett [Dillard's name by marriage] were rejected by herself and her team," he said in a statement.
As previously reported, Samuels, 36, and Dillard, 32, allegedly got into a physical altercation at a dinner party on October 16 while the Real Housewives of Potomac reality show cameras were rolling. An insider claimed that Samuels pulled Dillard down by her hair during the brawl.
Samuels' attorney reiterated his previous stance by saying his client "was assaulted by someone known for her aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct."
A trial date is set for December 23.
(Photos from left: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)
