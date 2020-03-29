A 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Add one more to the list of celebrities affected by coronavirus.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Sincere Show posted Friday (March 27) on Instagram that he’s tested positive for the virus, and issues a serious warning to his followers.

Show says he decided to share this information with his followers in hopes that others will take it seriously. “It took a lot for me to make this video as I am a very private person, but it is important for me to share my story. Please everyone take this seriously,” he captioned the video. “Protect yourself protect your family.”

In a video, apparently filmed from his hospital bed, Show shared what he’s been going through. “This thing, man is not a game,” Show, whose real name is Vincent Coffey, said, while breathing heavily.

The reality star said he was feeling ill about a week ago and called an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital and a test revealed that he had COVID-19. Show stated that he also has pneumonia in both lungs, which makes it hard to breath.