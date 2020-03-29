A 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Add one more to the list of celebrities affected by coronavirus.
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Sincere Show posted Friday (March 27) on Instagram that he’s tested positive for the virus, and issues a serious warning to his followers.
Show says he decided to share this information with his followers in hopes that others will take it seriously. “It took a lot for me to make this video as I am a very private person, but it is important for me to share my story. Please everyone take this seriously,” he captioned the video. “Protect yourself protect your family.”
In a video, apparently filmed from his hospital bed, Show shared what he’s been going through. “This thing, man is not a game,” Show, whose real name is Vincent Coffey, said, while breathing heavily.
RELATED: Love & Hip Hop Is Bringing Two Of Its Original Cast Members Back To The Franchise
The reality star said he was feeling ill about a week ago and called an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital and a test revealed that he had COVID-19. Show stated that he also has pneumonia in both lungs, which makes it hard to breath.
“They are not saying much about anything, and that’s the scary part—just the not knowing,” he said.
He’s worried that doctors and scientists “don’t really have the answers.”
However, Show wants everyone to know that he’s confident that he’s going to be okay — but warns folks to recognize that they are also vulnerable.
“This thing is serious, man. Playtime is over,” he said.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS